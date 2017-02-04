Insider Selling: Discover Financial S...

Insider Selling: Discover Financial Services (DFS) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Discover Financial Services EVP James V. Panzarino sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $340,300.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

