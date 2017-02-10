Goldman's Abby Joseph Cohen, Famous for Bullish Calls, to Retire

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s Abby Joseph Cohen, who became one of Wall Street's most prominent strategists with prescient calls on some of the biggest U.S. rallies, is retiring as president of the firm's Global Market Institute. Cohen, 64, will hand off most of her management and administrative duties while continuing to counsel clients and other groups through the firm, she said in an interview on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.