Goldman Sachs is predicting Snap will deliver $2 billion in revenue in 2018
Goldman Sachs, one of the lead banks on Snap's initial public offering, estimates that revenues for the company could hit nearly $2 billion in 2018 - nearly five times last year's revenues. The information was relayed to Business Insider by somebody who had been briefed on the bank's research estimates.
