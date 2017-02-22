Goldman Has Grim Prognosis for Tax Reform Amid Obamacare Debate
Investors counting on major U.S. tax reform in 2017 are going to be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The problem is that lawmakers and Donald Trump's administration are going to be so caught up figuring out how to repeal Obamacare that coming up with a new corporate tax system will get pushed to the side, economists at the bank led by Alec Phillips wrote in a note Wednesday. "This process is likely to take longer than expected, which is likely to delay the upcoming debate over tax reform," they said.
