German stock exchange operator cooperating with prosecutors
German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse says it and CEO Carsten Kengeter are cooperating with prosecutors investigating purchases by Kengeter of the company's own shares. Frankfurt-based Deutsche Boerse said in a statement Wednesday that the share purchase took place Dec. 14, 2015 as part of the company's executive pay program.
