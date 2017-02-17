'Full Measure': Bankers gone bad

16 hrs ago

Richard Bowen knew where the figurative bodies were buried at banking giant Citigroup, once the largest company in the world. As a senior vice president, Bowen blew the whistle on Citigroup's practices leading up to the banking crisis - practices like buying and selling risky mortgages and misrepresenting them to the public and investors.

