Former Hancock CEO to lead troubled N...

Former Hancock CEO to lead troubled New Orleans bank

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

First NBC is selling nine branches and $1.3 billion in loans to the Whitney unit of Hancock after regulators cited credit problems in November. The bank signed a consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions, agreeing to review management, accounting and loan review process and raise capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 7 min General Zod 28
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... 20 hr Wildchild 16
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Sun spud 4
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Business Highlights Jan 30 Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... Jan 29 lazy Councillors 1
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Jan 27 The Real Donald T... 14
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC