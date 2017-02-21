Fmr LLC Buys 355,684 Shares of Discover Financial Services
Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,844,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 18
|Human
|86
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Feb 17
|tomin cali
|1
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|Ashley
|18
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC