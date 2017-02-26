First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $227,000 Position in H & R Block Inc
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period.
