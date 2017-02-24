File photo taken in 2012 shows the logo of Capital

Capital One eyed in anti-money-laundering probe Bank update says fed and state investigators focus on former check casher clients and related issues Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2lDmYNN Here's what's in Capital One Financial's wallet: Federal and state investigators' requests for information about the U.S. banking giant's anti-money-laundering program. Investigations by the Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York focus on "certain former check-casher clients" of Capital One's commercial banking business, the company said Thursday in its annual report .

