FEC member repeats demand Trump prove...

FEC member repeats demand Trump prove voter fraud

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

A member of the Federal Election Commission was defiant Tuesday after a nonprofit group said her request that President Donald Trump provide proof of voter fraud merited an investigation into whether her comments were inappropriate. Ellen Weintraub's remarks were in response to a letter sent from the Cause of Action Institute to Lynne A. McFarland, the FEC inspector general, about a statement Weintraub made earlier in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Highlights 2 hr Thomas 4
News Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo... 10 hr Ex Senator Santpo... 2
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Sun tomin cali 1
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 18 Human 86
News Communities will fight industry push to duck fa... Feb 17 tomin cali 1
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 15 Ashley 18
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC