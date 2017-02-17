Fannie Mae to pay Treasury $5.5 billi...

Fannie Mae to pay Treasury $5.5 billion after profit doubles

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This Monday, Aug. 8, 2011, file photo shows the Fannie Mae headquarters in Washington. Fannie Mae will pay the U.S. Treasury a $5.5 billion dividend next month after its profit doubled in its latest quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Communities will fight industry push to duck fa... 11 hr tomin cali 1
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Wed D_Master 8
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 15 Ashley 18
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... Feb 10 nappy 1
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? Feb 9 General T Zod 36
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... Feb 8 davy 19
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC