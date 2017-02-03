Ex-Morgan Stanley financial adviser arrested in fraud case
" A former Morgan Stanley financial adviser was arrested in Nevada on Friday on charges in New York that he stole at least $5 million from several members of a wealthy family to live lavishly, including using private jets, authorities said. Authorities said Connell used his position at the New York-based financial institution to defraud three of the bank's wealthy clients from December 2015 until November.
