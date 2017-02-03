Ex Goldmans' attack dog plays key rol...

Ex Goldmans' attack dog plays key role for Trump

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Gary Cohn stood at Donald Trump's side in the White House as the president signed an executive order on Friday instructing agencies to begin work on loosening financial regulation. He then handed Mr Trump another order, on reviewing an Obama-era rule aimed at protecting small investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... 12 hr Linda RN 12
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Sun spud 4
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? Sun General Zod 21
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Business Highlights Jan 30 Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... Jan 29 lazy Councillors 1
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Jan 27 The Real Donald T... 14
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC