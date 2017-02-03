Ex Goldmans' attack dog plays key role for Trump
Gary Cohn stood at Donald Trump's side in the White House as the president signed an executive order on Friday instructing agencies to begin work on loosening financial regulation. He then handed Mr Trump another order, on reviewing an Obama-era rule aimed at protecting small investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|12 hr
|Linda RN
|12
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Sun
|spud
|4
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Sun
|General Zod
|21
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
|Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e...
|Jan 29
|lazy Councillors
|1
|As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a...
|Jan 27
|The Real Donald T...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC