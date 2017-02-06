European Central Bank head Draghi say...

European Central Bank head Draghi says stimulus still needed

The head of the European Central Bank says that its monetary stimulus efforts are still very much needed to support the continent's economic recovery - despite the recent spike in inflation in the countries that use the euro currency. Mario Draghi told members of the European Parliament on Monday that the uptick in annual inflation to 1.8 per cent was mainly due to higher oil prices, not to fundamental price pressures in the economy from rising wages.

