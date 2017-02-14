EU financial affairs chief in Athens as bailout talks drag
" The European Union's financial affairs chief is in Greece for talks on the bailout-dependent country's slow-moving negotiations with its international creditors. Pierre Moscovici met Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos Wednesday, and was due to hold talks later with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
