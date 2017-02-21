English teacher pleads guilty in Japa...

English teacher pleads guilty in Japan financial fraud case

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A man who taught English at a well-known chain of foreign language schools in Japan pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his students out of more than $230,000. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Rick Mikaele pleaded guilty to mail fraud and impersonating a federal officer or employee.

