Elizabeth Warren probes Goldman Sachs' ties to Trump White House
The market value of Goldman Sachs soared by $4 billion last Friday as President Trump signed an order to begin the process of dismantling Dodd-Frank, with former Goldman president Gary Cohn standing behind him. Cohn just walked away from Goldman Sachs with $285 million to become Trump's top economic adviser.
