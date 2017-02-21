Dublin to gain 13,000 UK financial se...

Dublin to gain 13,000 UK financial services jobs from Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Ireland's financial services industry is set to absorb in the region of 13,000 jobs from the UK arising following its decision to vote in favour of Brexit. Ireland's financial services industry is set to absorb in the region of 13,000 jobs from the UK arising following its decision to vote in favour of Brexit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Sat Investor 88
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
News Business Highlights Feb 22 Thomas 4
News Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 2
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Feb 19 tomin cali 1
News Communities will fight industry push to duck fa... Feb 17 tomin cali 1
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC