Dow 20,000: - Perception is reality'

Dow 20,000: - Perception is reality'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A video board shows the Dow Jones closing above 20,000 for the first time at the New York Stock Exchange January 25, 2017 in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, after breaching the milestone at the open, extending a stocks rally that followed US President Donald Trump's election, which sparked hopes of pro-growth policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... 45 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 4
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... 4 hr spud 4
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 10 hr General Zod 21
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Fri Cheever Echoed 7
News Business Highlights Jan 30 Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... Jan 29 lazy Councillors 1
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Jan 27 The Real Donald T... 14
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,577,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC