Dominion Resources plans to change name to Dominion Energy
Chairman, president and CEO Thomas Farrell II said in a statement that the new name will unify the company's brands throughout the 18 states where it does business. The change will take place later in the year, pending the approval of shareholders at the company's annual meeting this spring.
