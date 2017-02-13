Deutsche Bank Under Scrutiny in Russia Over Tax Practices 43 minutes ago
Deutsche Bank AG , which last month settled charges that it helped investors launder money through its business in Moscow, remains under scrutiny in Russia over its tax practices. "As part of an ongoing routine audit, Deutsche Bank is working with Russian tax authorities on matters relating to standard business operations that follow normal industry practice," the Frankfurt-based lender said in an emailed statement on Monday.
