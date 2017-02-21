DEALTALK-CIBC's U.S. dream hangs in balance as PrivateBancorp deal drags
Feb 24 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's insistence on keeping its discipline while assessing whether to increase its $2.9 billion bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp leaves the bank's U.S. expansion plans in the balance. PrivateBancorp postponed a shareholder vote on the deal in December after some investors indicated they would reject it.
