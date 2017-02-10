Dan Loeb made a nearly $1 billion bet...

Dan Loeb made a nearly $1 billion bet on Wall Street

14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A February 10 regulatory filing shows that Loeb's Third Point took large positions in JPMorgan and Bank of America, and to a lesser extent, Goldman Sachs - investing nearly $1 billion in total in the banks' shares during the fourth quarter of 2016. The JPMorgan position was worth about $453 million; the Bank of America holding about $387 million; and the Goldman holding about $96 million, the filing shows .

