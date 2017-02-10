Correction: SmallBiz-Small Talk-Commu...

Correction: SmallBiz-Small Talk-Community Banks story

13 hrs ago

In a story Feb. 8 about small businesses and community banks, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by the Independent Community Bankers of America, reported erroneously that the ICBA counted 5,521 community banks as of Sept. 30. The source for that number was actually the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. NEW YORK - Community banks and small businesses are optimistic about changes the Trump administration and Congress have promised to laws that tightened supervision of the banking industry after the 2008 financial crisis.

Chicago, IL

