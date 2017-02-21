Closing bell: Deal-hungery investors send food stocks higher
Stocks again broke records Tuesday as investors came back from a long weekend hungry for deals. While Kraft Heinz and Unilever couldn't complete a proposed $143 billion mega-merger, food and household goods makers rose as investors bet that other deals are coming.
