Clayton seen making fast moves at SEC on IPOS, disclosures
Jay Clayton, the deal-making lawyer President Donald Trump has chosen to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is expected to move swiftly after his confirmation to start smoothing the path for businesses seeking to raise money. He has already laid out a capital formation agenda to Trump surrogates who interviewed him, a source familiar with the process said.
