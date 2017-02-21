CIBC will remain patience in acquisit...

CIBC will remain patience in acquisition of PrivateBancorp, CEO Victor Dodig says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

CIBC will remain disciplined and patient on its efforts to buy a Chicago-based lender, CIBC's CEO said Thursday after Canada's fifth largest bank reported stronger than expected results. "Our U.S. strategy continues to remain intact and that is to grow our footprint in the U.S. to be able to better serve our clients, as well as to have exposure into a market that we see growth in over the long term," Victor Dodig told analysts during a conference call Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... 13 hr anonymous1 1
News Business Highlights Wed Thomas 4
News Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo... Tue Ex Senator Santpo... 2
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Feb 19 tomin cali 1
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 18 Human 86
News Communities will fight industry push to duck fa... Feb 17 tomin cali 1
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC