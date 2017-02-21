CIBC will remain patience in acquisition of PrivateBancorp, CEO Victor Dodig says

CIBC will remain disciplined and patient on its efforts to buy a Chicago-based lender, CIBC's CEO said Thursday after Canada's fifth largest bank reported stronger than expected results. "Our U.S. strategy continues to remain intact and that is to grow our footprint in the U.S. to be able to better serve our clients, as well as to have exposure into a market that we see growth in over the long term," Victor Dodig told analysts during a conference call Thursday.

