Cash-strapped Canadians put less into TFSAs in 2016, survey finds
A new survey suggests Canadians contributed less to their tax-free savings accounts last year, mostly because they didn't have enough money to invest. The Bank of Montreal's annual TFSA survey found respondents contributed an average of $4,592 into their accounts last year - $939 less than the year before.
