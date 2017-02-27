BUFFETT: Wells Fargo's accounts scandal was 'a huge mistake'
Buffett noted that the incentive plans that led some retail employees to open up to 2 million accounts under customers' names without their knowledge were not the problem, but rather the way executives responded when they found out about the account openings. "A huge mistake was made at Wells," said Buffett.
