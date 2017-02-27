BUFFETT: Wells Fargo's accounts scand...

BUFFETT: Wells Fargo's accounts scandal was 'a huge mistake'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Buffett noted that the incentive plans that led some retail employees to open up to 2 million accounts under customers' names without their knowledge were not the problem, but rather the way executives responded when they found out about the account openings. "A huge mistake was made at Wells," said Buffett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) 22 hr HRB Preparer 19
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
News Business Highlights Feb 22 Thomas 4
News Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 2
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Feb 19 tomin cali 1
News Communities will fight industry push to duck fa... Feb 17 tomin cali 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC