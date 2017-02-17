BRIEF-Rewalk Robotics reports Q4 net loss per ordinary share $ 0.56

BRIEF-Rewalk Robotics reports Q4 net ...

NEW YORK, Feb 17 Goldman Sachs analysts said on Friday they expected U.S. 30-year conventional mortgage rates to rise 150 basis points to about 5.5 percent by 2019, in step with an increase in benchmark Treasury yields and investors demanding higher compensation to own mortgage-backed securities.

