BofA Bumps CEO Moynihan's Pay 25% as ...

BofA Bumps CEO Moynihan's Pay 25% as Citigroup Cuts Corbat's

12 hrs ago

Bank of America Corp. awarded Chief Executive Officer Brian T. Moynihan $20 million for his work last year, raising his compensation 25 percent, while Citigroup Inc. cut CEO Mike Corbat's by 6.1 percent to $15.5 million. Moynihan received $18.5 million in stock grants for 2016, according to a regulatory filing Friday, up from the $14.5 million he received for 2015.

