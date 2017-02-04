Barclays PLC Raises Royal Dutch Shell...

Barclays PLC Raises Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays PLC's target price points to a potential upside of 22.54% from the company's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... 1 hr spud 4
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... 2 hr Cheever To Help 2
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 7 hr General Zod 21
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Fri Cheever Echoed 7
News Business Highlights Jan 30 Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... Jan 29 lazy Councillors 1
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Jan 27 The Real Donald T... 14
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC