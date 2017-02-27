Azevedo reappointed head of World Tra...

Azevedo reappointed head of World Trade Organization

Roberto Azevedo has been reappointed director-general of the 164-nation World Trade Organization, ensuring continuity in the face of challenges to the multilateral trading system from Britain's decision to leave the European Union and the protectionist rhetoric from the new U.S. government. Azevedo, a Brazilian who was first appointed to a four-year term as head of the WTO in 2013, said after his appointment Tuesday that the organization is "on the right path" but can do more, "particularly for the smaller players and those who feel cut off from the economic benefits of trade."

