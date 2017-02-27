Azevedo reappointed head of World Trade Organization
Roberto Azevedo has been reappointed director-general of the 164-nation World Trade Organization, ensuring continuity in the face of challenges to the multilateral trading system from Britain's decision to leave the European Union and the protectionist rhetoric from the new U.S. government. Azevedo, a Brazilian who was first appointed to a four-year term as head of the WTO in 2013, said after his appointment Tuesday that the organization is "on the right path" but can do more, "particularly for the smaller players and those who feel cut off from the economic benefits of trade."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Mon
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Business Highlights
|Feb 22
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Feb 19
|tomin cali
|1
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Feb 17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC