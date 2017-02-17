Auto lenders' kill switches being pro...

Auto lenders' kill switches being probed by U.S. regulator

13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A U.S. regulator is looking at whether auto finance companies that use sophisticated technology like ignition kill switches are illegally harassing subprime borrowers that have fallen behind on their payments. The Federal Trade Commission, a consumer protection agency, has asked for information from at least two lenders, according to securities offering documents from both companies this month obtained by Bloomberg.

