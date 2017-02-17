Auto lenders' kill switches being probed by U.S. regulator
A U.S. regulator is looking at whether auto finance companies that use sophisticated technology like ignition kill switches are illegally harassing subprime borrowers that have fallen behind on their payments. The Federal Trade Commission, a consumer protection agency, has asked for information from at least two lenders, according to securities offering documents from both companies this month obtained by Bloomberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|11 hr
|Human
|86
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|1
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|Ashley
|18
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Feb 9
|General T Zod
|22
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC