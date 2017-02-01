Apple's commitment to diversity faces test at shareholder meeting
Apple celebrates diversity, but a big test to its commitment to being inclusive will come at next month's shareholder meeting. The company is encouraging a vote against a proposal by shareholders to implement an accelerated hiring policy "to increase the diversity of senior management and its board of directors."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|1 hr
|Buster Keystone
|9
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
|Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e...
|Jan 29
|lazy Councillors
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 28
|Mosaic is evil
|4
|As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a...
|Jan 27
|The Real Donald T...
|14
|Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de...
|Jan 27
|same all over
|1
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC