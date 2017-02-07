Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) EVP Sells $441,262.08 in Stock
Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. EVP Randy Kupper sold 3,591 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $441,262.08.
