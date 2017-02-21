A hot new hedge fund is gearing up fo...

A hot new hedge fund is gearing up for one of this year's biggest launches

Brandon Haley's Holocene Advisors is planning to launch with about $1 billion on April 3, according to people familiar with the situation. The hedge fund firm is in capital raising mode, with Haley appearing at a Goldman Sachs emerging managers conference in Florida earlier this month, according to attendees.

Chicago, IL

