$2.8B deal latest land acquisition in energy-rich Permian

An Austin-based driller said this week that it's buying about 71,000 acres of land in the energy-rich Permian Basin for $2.8 billion, becoming the latest energy company to make a major investment in the region. Parsley Energy said in a statement Tuesday that it's purchasing the land from a Fort Worth oil explorer, Double Eagle Energy Permian.

