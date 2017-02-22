$1 trillion free trade agreement ente...

$1 trillion free trade agreement enters force

16 hrs ago Read more: CNN

A global trade agreement worth $1 trillion entered into force on Wednesday, despite President Trump's strong anti-trade rhetoric. The Trade Facilitation Agreement is aimed at cutting red tape and making the international flow of goods more seamless.

Chicago, IL

