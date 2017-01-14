Wells Fargo profit falls after sales ...

Wells Fargo profit falls after sales practice scandal

Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Wells Fargo said Friday its profit fell 5 percent in the first full quarter after regulators said that bank employees opened millions of customer accounts fraudulently to meet sales goals. The scandal has kept new customers away, with the bank reporting that new account openings plummeted last month.

