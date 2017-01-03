Wells Fargo overhauls pay plan for ba...

Wells Fargo overhauls pay plan for bank branch employees

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Wells Fargo announced a complete restructuring Tuesday of how it pays tellers and other bank branch employees, with incentives now tied to how often customers use their accounts, as the company tries to right itself after a scandal over its aggressive sales practices. The long-anticipated plan has been considered a high priority for CEO Tim Sloan and Mary Mack, the head of Wells Fargo's community bank division - both of whom took those jobs after the scandal emerged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15) Jan 6 sherry 7
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... Jan 6 Mikey 13
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 6 BDS 2
News Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric... Jan 6 AIPAC treason 1
News Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap... Jan 6 Mikey 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,794 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,479

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC