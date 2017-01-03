Wells Fargo overhauls pay plan for bank branch employees New York...

Wells Fargo announced a complete restructuring Tuesday of how it pays tellers and other bank branch employees, with incentives now tied to how often customers use their accounts, as the company tries to right itself after a scandal over its aggressive sales practices. The long-anticipated plan has been considered a high priority for CEO Tim Sloan and Mary Mack, the head of Wells Fargo's community bank division - both of whom took those jobs after the scandal emerged.

