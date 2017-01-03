Wells Fargo giving raise to 25,000 en...

Wells Fargo giving raise to 25,000 entry level workers

17 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Wells Fargo is giving 25,000 tellers and other entry level workers a raise at a time when the bank is struggling to overcome a morale problem caused by the fake account fiasco. Wells Fargo said the pay hike to a minimum of $13.50 an hour is aimed at attracting and retaining talent, not a response to the scandal.

