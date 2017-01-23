Wells Fargo admits to signs of worker retaliation

After Wells Fargo admitted last fall to creating as many as 2 million fake accounts, nearly half a dozen former employees told CNNMoney they were retaliated against after they tried to stop these illegal sales tactics. Now, Wells Fargo says it has found evidence that at least some of these whistleblower retaliation claims published by CNNMoney and elsewhere may have merit.

