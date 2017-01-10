US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shop...

US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo

There are 3 comments on the WTVM story from 12 hrs ago, titled US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo. In it, WTVM reports that:

20, 2016, file photo, Senate Banking Committee member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf on Capitol Hill in Washington. Warren is leading a new eff... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#1 12 hrs ago
Warren is an idiot.She could better spend her time on jobs and reducing crime or helping the homeless than helping another generation of kids fried on pot playing video games instead of finding a job and a wife and pursuing youre career.Marijuana stunts youre mental growth.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Goofy Pocahontas

Bronx, NY

#3 10 hrs ago
There she goes again. Smokin' peyote in that peace pipe of hers.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 6 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Warren is an idiot.She could better spend her time on jobs and reducing crime or helping the homeless than helping another generation of kids fried on pot playing video games instead of finding a job and a wife and pursuing youre career.Marijuana stunts youre mental growth.
Pursuing 'youre' career,'youre' mental growth?

So if it wasn't pot that fried 'youre' brain, I'm betting it was a socially acceptable alcohol and/or prescription opioid dependency?

Fixing the perverse banking regulations around the -massive- tax generator ($135,000,000 in Colorado alone,$35,000,000 going directly to school funding) that is recreational marijuana (sanctioned in states by over 60% of the electorate when it comes up for a vote) is actually what elected officials are supposed to do with their time.
Execute the will of the people for the benefit of all.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In. 20 min Knock off purse s... 6
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 6 hr PayupSucka 40
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... Sat Fcvk tRump 23
News Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 13
News NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick... Dec 20 mother teresa 1
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,134

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC