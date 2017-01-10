US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo
There are 3 comments on the WTVM story from 12 hrs ago, titled US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo.
20, 2016, file photo, Senate Banking Committee member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf on Capitol Hill in Washington. Warren is leading a new eff... .
#1 12 hrs ago
Warren is an idiot.She could better spend her time on jobs and reducing crime or helping the homeless than helping another generation of kids fried on pot playing video games instead of finding a job and a wife and pursuing youre career.Marijuana stunts youre mental growth.
#3 10 hrs ago
There she goes again. Smokin' peyote in that peace pipe of hers.
#4 6 hrs ago
Pursuing 'youre' career,'youre' mental growth?
So if it wasn't pot that fried 'youre' brain, I'm betting it was a socially acceptable alcohol and/or prescription opioid dependency?
Fixing the perverse banking regulations around the -massive- tax generator ($135,000,000 in Colorado alone,$35,000,000 going directly to school funding) that is recreational marijuana (sanctioned in states by over 60% of the electorate when it comes up for a vote) is actually what elected officials are supposed to do with their time.
Execute the will of the people for the benefit of all.
