There are on the WTVM story from 12 hrs ago, titled US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo. In it, WTVM reports that:

20, 2016, file photo, Senate Banking Committee member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf on Capitol Hill in Washington. Warren is leading a new eff... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVM.