UPDATE 1-Omega's Cooperman says firm's assets have shrunk to $3.4 bln -CNBC
Jan 5 Hedge fund investor Leon Cooperman, the chief executive of Omega Advisors, told CNBC on Thursday his firm's assets had shrunk to $3.4 billion after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading charges. Cooperman, whose firm managed roughly $10.7 billion about two years ago before being charged by the SEC last September, said the agency's charges had damaged his business.
