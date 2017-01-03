Update 1-Latam Close-One issuer raise...

Update 1-Latam Close-One issuer raises Us$4bn in LatAm primary market

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras announced a new bond sale on Monday as it seeks to finance a debt tender. The company is approaching accounts with five and 10-year bonds.

Chicago, IL

