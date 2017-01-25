UPDATE 1-CSX shareholder backs Harris...

UPDATE 1-CSX shareholder backs Harrison for CEO as activist swoops in

A portfolio manager from an influential shareholder has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's , is partnering with activist investor Paul Hilal's new fund, Mantle Ridge LP. The fund is acquiring a large stake in CSX with the hope of installing Harrison to improve the U.S. railroad's performance, people familiar with the matter have said.

