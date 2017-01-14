UPDATE 1-BMO Capital Markets appoints chief operating officer
Jan 12 Bank of Montreal confirmed on Thursday it had appointed Luke Seabrook as chief operating officer of its capital markets business, promoting him from his current role as head of global trading products. Canada's fourth-biggest lender also appointed Kelsey Gunderson and Chris Taves as managing director and co-heads of global trading products.
